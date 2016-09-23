ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 7 reviews

Six Shooter by Royal Dutch Genetics is a six-way cross that comes out as a sativa-dominant hybrid with effects as diverse as its lineage. By crossing Haze, Super Skunk, Northern Lights, Brazilian, Royal Dutch, and Trainwreck, this strain achieves a symphony of effects that lean ever so gently toward the stimulating side, complementing the latent indica effect nestled deep between the calyxes of this flower. Its effects can inspire appetite, subdue anxiety and mild physical pain, and offer a pleasant euphoria that is quick to arrive and slow to fade

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Six Shooter

