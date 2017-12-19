ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sky Master by Washington Bud Company is a strain born and bred in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. The sativa-dominant offspring of Blue Dream and Master Kush, Sky Master inherits their tried-and-true effects which give consumers a pleasurable jolt of uplifting cerebral energy that translates to warm, functional relaxation. Thanks to its uplifting buzz, this floral, pine-scented strain lends well to achy and active cannabis consumers on the go. 

Avatar for Wickdangel321
Member since 2017
💚💚💚😍😍😍 OMFG 💚💚💚 I love this strain!!! I tried it several months ago in concentrate form (Avitas cartridge 1g), it has a great cerebral high that feels absolutely amazing and knocks out pain, fatigue, anxiety, stress, nasal congestion, nausea for me 😁😎 please give it a try when you can fin...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dunhillbear
Member since 2018
I definitely tasted some minty tones on the exhale. It helps with the "afternoon slump", waking you up and keeps you thinking. Non-intrusive, which for me is a great plus. By that I mean, the high is of such a quality, that you can steer it in any direction. You are in full control of your experien...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ThatOneGrayCat
Member since 2018
Wow. I was looking for a strain with lots of cerebral, even psychedelic, effects and I definitely found it here. I searched my nearest dispensaries for either Blue Dream or Master Kush, since they are said to have the type of high I was looking for. Couldn't find either one in stock at my usual pla...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricTingly
Avatar for marteld1
Member since 2016
This strain is incredible. The throat hit was among the smoothest I have ever had. It's a combination of a hybrid sativa and a pure indica, but it is selectively bred to produce a strong sativa that had me up all night having great conversation. I loved it and I will definitely use this strain again...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Berson
Member since 2018
This is my first experience with Sky Master , acquired here in San Diego. This is straight fire; very poten flower I must say.I must say. , All good. !! Like a few other's, I get good relief for my physical ailments as well. Excellent
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Sky Master

