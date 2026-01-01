Skywalker Kush
Skywalker Kush effects are mostly calming.
Skywalker Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Skywalker Kush is a potent hybrid bred by DNA Genetics, created from the legendary pairing of Skywalker × OG Kush. With THC levels around 23%, this strain delivers a terpene-rich experience that blends classic kush depth with a smooth, balanced high. The aroma is bold and complex, featuring woody and earthy notes layered with spicy warmth and a subtle sweetness. On the palate, Skywalker Kush stands out with its distinctive spicy flavor, making it especially appealing to connoisseurs and hash makers thanks to its resin production. The effects begin with a euphoric, uplifting lift that brightens mood before gradually settling into a calm, relaxing body feel. Well-rounded and flavorful, Skywalker Kush is a great choice for unwinding while still keeping the mind engaged. If you’ve tried Skywalker Kush, leave a review and let others know what you think!
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Skywalker Kush strain effects
Skywalker Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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