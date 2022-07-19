Buy Slap Wagon weed near you
Slap Wagon potency is higher THC than average.
Slap Wagon is an indica-leaning hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Tina with Triple OG. Buyers can expect big, dense buds in shades of dark green and orange. The effects of this strain are believed to be sedating, giggly and arousing. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Slap Wagon, before, let us know and leave a review. Slap Wagon is believed to test at 27% THC with a strong, ammonia nose with underlying citrus notes. The dominant terpenes are caryophyllene and limonene. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with anxiety, pain, and muscle spasms. The original breeder of Slap Wagon is Exotic Genetix.
