A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.  

Effects

Show all

14 people reported 208 effects
Happy 100%
Euphoric 85%
Uplifted 78%
Relaxed 71%
Energetic 64%
Pain 64%
Stress 64%
Depression 57%
Anxiety 50%
Inflammation 42%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%

21

Avatar for mandyjane59
Member since 2018
this is now my favorite strain. I feel so awake and pain free. I feel like everything is perfect in life. even with all the imperfections.
Avatar for louierock
Member since 2016
this strain got me to complete a logo and motion graphic for the logo in an hour. very creative great taste and functional.
Avatar for purpleraven21
Member since 2016
My new favorite. Super energetic and pain free. Felt like my old self.
Avatar for AliRoseMeow
Member since 2016
Zoom to the moon heady feeling with non-stop verbal/mental talking with some distinct muscle relief and worry-melting effects
Avatar for UniversalLaw
Member since 2018
Perfection! Clean, long-lasting high, no issues with head discomfort after stacking all day long. Smooth high. Nice job, Telluride Bud Company in Durango, CO!
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Slazerbeam

