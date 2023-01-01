stock photo similar to Slushie
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Slushie

Tropical Slushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snowman and Papaya. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropical Slushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Tropical Slushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropical Slushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Slushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Slushie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Slushie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Slushie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight