Hybrid

4.5 364 reviews

Snoop's Dream

aka Snoop's Master Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Snoop's Dream
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

Effects

245 people reported 2116 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 30%
Stress 37%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

364

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Snoop's Dream

Products with Snoop's Dream

