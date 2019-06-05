- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
364
Find Snoop's Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Snoop's Dream nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Snoop's Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Snoop's Dream nearby.