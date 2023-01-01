Snow Dream
Snow Dream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and Snowcap strains. This strain is approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica. Snow Dream is a captivating strain known for its well-balanced effects and unique combination of parent strains that offer a harmonious experience. Snow Dream features a THC content of around 18-22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate potency experience. Leafly customers have reported that Snow Dream's effects include a cerebral and uplifting high, often accompanied by soothing physical relaxation. Users frequently note an enhanced sense of creativity and focus when enjoying this strain. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Snow Dream to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced hybrid nature lends itself well to providing relief without causing excessive sedation. Snow Dream features flavors that combine the fruity and sweet undertones of Blue Dream with the earthy and citrusy notes of Snowcap. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and potentially analgesic effects. Its unique combination of effects and flavors make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and enjoyable experience. Snow Dream's ability to provide a balanced high that combines cerebral effects with relaxation makes it an adaptable strain for various situations. If you've had the pleasure of trying Snow Dream, consider sharing your experience and insights by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Snow DreamOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Snow Dream products near you
Similar to Snow Dream near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—