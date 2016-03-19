ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Snow Mountain
Indica

4.7 3 reviews

Snow Mountain

Snow Mountain

By combining the flavorful, high-yielding Snowcap with Pure Kush and a rare Uzbekistani line, the folks at Snow High Seeds have created a strain that modern Kush lovers are sure to enjoy. Most Snow Mountain phenotypes will be approximately indica-dominant and produce large resinous colas that exhibit a sweet hashy aroma and trichome-stacked sugar leaves that hash makers will covet.  The effects are described as strongly body-focused with an uplifting head high. Its THC content is estimated to fall between 20-23%.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Pure Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Snowcap
parent
Strain
Snow Mountain

