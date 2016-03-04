ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 2 reviews

Snow Ryder

Snow Ryder

Snow Ryder is an indica-dominant auto-flowering strain available only in feminized seed form from Sensi Seeds. Unlike many auto-flowering strains, Snow Ryder is not a dwarf, so these sturdy plants can grow as tall as four feet while still featuring short internodal spacing. It produces tight, resinous buds covered in sparkly trichomes that have a sweet-spicy, earthy, citrus flavor. The effect of these flowers is described as a deep body stone accompanied by a breezy head high.  

