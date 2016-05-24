ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 12 reviews

Sour Ape

aka Ape Diesel

Sour Ape

Another finely crafted strain by Colorado growers at Joseph Arthur Botanicals, Sour Ape is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid cross between the legendary Sour Diesel and Grape Ape. With fast-acting, long-lasting cerebral effects, Sour Ape is very popular among medical patients. Hints of purple peek through from under a heavy blanket of crystal resin, and its aroma is just as enticing. Sweet fruity flavors soured by pungent diesel notes introduce Sour Ape’s potently uplifting effects.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Ape

