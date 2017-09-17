ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sour Breath is an odiferous sativa-dominant strain from parent strains Lamb’s Bread and Sour Diesel. This strain imbues consumers with uplifting mental effects and stimulating physical effects that prompt activity. The sour, fuel-forward terpene profile of Sour Breath makes it loud out of the jar, so be prepare for a room-filling aroma. Enjoy Sour Breath throughout the day, but mind your dosage as anxiety is a possible side effect after heavy consumption, especially in unseasoned consumers.  

Member since 2014
great high. a few hits and your set. this stuff smells like swag and if not grown right breaks down just like it. the high is a head high that leaves you day dreaming and wondering the mysteries of the universe. the taste was very earthy with an almost dirt after taste. small dense buds.
Creative Happy Hungry Talkative Tingly
Member since 2017
The high was quick to set in and quick to leave ... Very heady high, you'll be thinking about everything and anything and might get a little motivation to clean house. I smoked a gram in a joint and that was more than enough to get me anxious as hell. I smoked .5g in a joint the next day and I still...
Creative Energetic
Member since 2015
got this one from phat panda. I like it a lot, I was pretty pissed off before I smoked this and maybe about 10-30 min after smoking felt much more relaxed and willing to let go of the issue stressing me out. also it doesn't knock me on my tush so I'm still able to get out there and take care of thi...
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Uplifted
Member since 2017
Relaxed, mellow high while still letting you focus and move around the house. Gives a decent head buzz, but even after smoking an entire bowl off my pipe I found myself wanting more from it. Being a Sativa, I had thought it would be much more intense that I found it to be. Overall, it was cheap and ...
Energetic Focused Happy Talkative Uplifted
Member since 2016
I initially had an aversion to this strain due to the pungent odour. As someone who struggles with anxiety I tend to steer clear of strains with any diesel aroma as they tend to be too racy for me. After sharing a bowl with my boyfriend I felt energetic and focused. This strain made me crave physica...
Creative Energetic Focused Happy Talkative
Lamb's Bread
Sour Diesel
