Hybrid

4.5 47 reviews

Sour Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 47 reviews

Sour Candy

Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.

Effects

25 people reported 160 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 44%
Euphoric 40%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

47

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Candy

Products with Sour Candy

