Sativa

4.3 70 reviews

Sour Haze

aka Sour Diesel Haze

Sour Haze

What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.

49 people reported 410 effects
Happy 63%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 44%
Energetic 40%
Stress 36%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 18%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 14%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 6%

Reviews

70

Lineage

Haze
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Haze

