What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.
