ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Headband
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Headband

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 37 reviews

Sour Headband

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Sour Headband

As its name implies, Sour Headband is a cross between two of the most famous cannabis strains in the United States, East Coast favorite Sour Diesel and the West Coast classic Headband. With large, dense, trichome encrusted flowers and an intense aroma/flavor combining diesel fuel and sour lemon, this one is a must-try strain for Sour Diesel lovers. Sour Headband is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is a good choice for daytime relief of tension and pain while maintaining a clear mind.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

Show all

Avatar for Fodolo
Member since 2016
I smoked this strain an my headache was gone. The headband strains are the best for migraine and headache relief. My head feels clear and like empty
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Haithem
Member since 2017
Excellent. A true sativa that will keep you functional to get through your workday. Strong head high and elevated my mood tremendously! A winner here; I absolutely concur with the other reviewers who've said "omg" and "shyte's right"!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ablaze913
Member since 2016
although I usually don't like sativa's, this one really just calmed me down and cleared my head.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
Love Sour Kush or Sour headband big fan like most people of diesel.Picked up x's from in El Mirage AZ.Love this strain for ADL's or to help with migraines and hyper-vigilance with out and about public activity's.Feel on top of the world with ease in my tension and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for GanjaRaptor
Member since 2015
This strain is stinky!!! Super great smell and super potent!!!! Helps with appetite and pain definitely
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Sour Headband nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Headband nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Headband
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Headband

Products with Sour Headband

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Headband nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More

Most popular in