Hybrid

Sour LSD is a balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of its parent strains: the sour, funky aroma of Sour Bubble and the trippy headspace provided by the hybrid LSD. Elevating the senses to new heights, Sour LSD is a great companion strain for enjoying the outdoors or creative activities. This BOG Seeds creation is a nostalgic throwback for all fans of Barney's Farm's original LSD, as it carries similar active traits only with a little more body relaxation.

23 people reported 218 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 43%
Stress 43%
Pain 34%
Lack of appetite 30%
Depression 26%
Fatigue 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 8%

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
LSD
parent
Strain
Sour LSD
Strain child
Kaleidos Dope
child

New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
