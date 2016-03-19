Another banger from Snow High Seeds, Kaleidos Dope is a cross of a quick and frosty Sour LSD female with Snow High’s own OG Purple Fire Thai male, creating a delicious, potent, high yielding hybrid that is sure to impress commercial growers and connoisseurs alike. There are several excellent phenotypes to choose from, all exhibiting high THC levels of anywhere from 18-24%. Aromas and flavors include grape bubble gum, strawberry, sweet-and-sour fruit punch, and chem/fuel. Combining a euphoric body high with colorful, trippy visuals, Kaleidos Dope may be too much for the novice consumer.