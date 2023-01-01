stock photo similar to Sour Melon
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sour Melon

Sour Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour D and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sour Melon is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Karma Genetics, the average price of Sour Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sour Melon’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Melon

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour Melon products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour Melon near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight