OG Sour Diesel by The Cali Connection is a riff on where Sour Diesel has been and where it is going. By combining Sour OG and Cali Connection’s East Coast Sour Diesel precursor, OG Sour Diesel adopts the historical ECSD lineage while offering a nod to the West Coast’s tradition of Kush-heavy crosses. The fuel aroma the buds emit is intense and astringent. The long-lasting cerebral effects mute stress without encumbering the body.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
JrCroom
fantastic21
MaeJerTink
RoadH0use
mglosson
Find OG Sour Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OG Sour Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with OG Sour Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for OG Sour Diesel nearby.