Hybrid

Sour Spreez

Sour Spreez is an indica-dominant cannabis strain from Denver, Colorado. It’s created by DocHollywood710, Loud Craft Cannabis, and NYCeeds from a genetic cross of Sour Spritzer x Jealousy, emitting a sweet, sour, and gassy profile worthy of its parents, with berry and citrus notes. Found mainly in Colorado in 2023, Sour Spreez grows vigorously into lime-green buds with dark purple accents; it’s resilient across growing mediums and washes well for hash. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour Spreez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Spreez

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Sour Spreez strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Sour Spreez strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    100% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour Spreez products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour Spreez near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sour Spreez strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.