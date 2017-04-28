ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 46 reviews

Sour Sunset

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Sour Sunset

Sour Sunset is a new hybrid from DNA Genetics affiliated Crockett Family Farms that crosses the clone-only AJ’s Sour Diesel with a Secret Sherbet male to create a high-potency 60% indica that is loaded with delicious flavors and terpenes. Featuring high yields, THC levels well over 20%, and great bag appeal, Sour Sunset is sure to be a favorite with growers.

Effects

Euphoric 71%
Relaxed 71%
Happy 68%
Uplifted 57%
Creative 42%
Stress 52%
Depression 50%
Anxiety 28%
Headaches 26%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

46

kooshboosh
Member since 2016
I don't even know where to start with this one. First off, the buds look absolutely gorgeous. Crazy huge trichomes, beautiful pale orange pistils, nice fat calyxes, and an overall amazing size, shape, and density. The smell is orgasmic! You get the classic Sunset Sherbet flavor and smell, but with a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
BrettKBG
Member since 2016
Sour Sunset by Smokin' Gun Apothecary - Denver C.O. I'll say this dispo keeps very nice, fresh, well manicured flowers. This strain however stood out for its phenomenal flavor as well as potent effects. The cut I got was testing at 24% and it definitely didn't hold back. I got great relaxing hy...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
coachchronic89
Member since 2016
my new go-to daytime strain. perfect for heavy users that find themselves remedicating too often with straight sativa. just enough indica to get some good calming body effects but definitely more towards the sativa side. I'm in the clouds but totally clear headed. the nugs are abundant with redish-O...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
NASchnitzius
Member since 2016
This strain is a super hyperactive high at first, until your peak. Then my heart rate began still slow and I was suddenly relaxed and mellow. Very happy. The strain has a piney and citrusy smell to it. While the taste is sort of earthy and piney as well. I used grinded weed, on the first bowl I smok...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
GreatScott2115
Member since 2017
Just when I think it can't get any better, I come across a strain that absolutely knocks my socks off! This strain has recently made an appearance at a few dispensaries in my neck of the woods. Went to a dispensary a few days ago for a different strain but was recommended this by the awesome bud-t...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Sunset

