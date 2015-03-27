ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 28 reviews

Sourlope

Sourlope

Sourlope is a sativa-dominant cross known for its uplifting and energetic effects. Believed to be a hybrid of NYC Diesel and Cannalope Haze genetics, Sourlope creates a mix of tropical flavors that are sharpened by a strong diesel note. The elevated mood and creative head space attributed to this strain make it a great choice for daytime use and when combating stress and fatigue

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Sourlope

