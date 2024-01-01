stock photo similar to Space Glue
HybridTHC 22.5%CBD

Space Glue

Space Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Queen and GG4. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Space Glue is 22.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Space Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Space Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight