Hybrid

Space Goat

Space Goat is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Golden Goat and Romulan. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Space Goat is a strain that produces a large yield of buds that are coated in resinous crystals. Space Goat has a tropical and spicy aroma, with hints of diesel and pine. Space Goat is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. We wonder if Space Goat was inspired by australian band Ocean Alley’s song of the same name. Leafly customers tell us Space Goat effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Goat when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Space Goat features flavors like tropical, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which contributes to the alertness and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Space Goat typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Space Goat is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Space Goat is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Goat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

