stock photo similar to Space Jello
Hybrid

Space Jello

Space Jello is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Runtz and Gello. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Space Jello is a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It has a high yield and potency, making it a great choice for both commercial and connoisseur growers. Space Jello is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Jello effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Jello when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Rip City Roots, Space Jello features flavors like musk, herbal, and sweet wine. The dominant terpene of this strain is humulene, which gives it an earthy and woody aroma. The average price of Space Jello typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Space Jello has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Jello, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Space Jello

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Space Jello products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Space Jello near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Space Jello strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.