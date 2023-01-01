stock photo similar to Space Rocks
Space Rocks

Space Rocks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Queen and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Space Rocks is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Space Rocks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Space Rocks is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Space Rocks offers a well-rounded experience, combining the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Space Rocks's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Rocks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


