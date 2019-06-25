ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 20 reviews

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

MYHIPPY7
Member since 2018
CBD strain that gets you're body calm and mind creative! Find a good batch and this one will pack a punch, as in it is heavy and exhausting! I got so calm and relaxed that I felt tunnel vision, a warm shower after a joint and I was KOed for the night! By no means is this an intoxicating feeling, ju...
Creative Euphoric Relaxed Sleepy Tingly
Goronk
Member since 2016
Special Sauce is the first high CBD strain I have puffed on. I love the sweet smell and flavor of it! The effects come on a little slower than other strains and my mind became clear and calm. It definitely made me feel at ease (no paranoia for me). If you read a book, play video games, or cook some...
Focused Happy Relaxed
Cactusfairy
Member since 2018
good cbd strain. Got mine from tweedlefarms, an online retailer. was really sticky. I remember it being pretty hairy. I wish I saved some to press. ERB as a father plant really sends out the sap. very good for stress and pain relief..prob some help for seizures or Parkinson's. good afternoon strain...
Happy Relaxed
acjack14
Member since 2019
Great for relaxation
Euphoric Focused Giggly Happy Relaxed
Loudizzle314
Member since 2019
relax and mellow feeling
Euphoric Relaxed Uplifted
