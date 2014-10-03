ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Star Berry Indica
Indica

4.6 14 reviews

Star Berry Indica

Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.

Reviews

14

Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Kandypen Galaxy. Type: Terps Star Berry Shatter. Pros: Relaxing and pain relief. Cons: Dry mouth and minor dry eyes. Overall/Other: Smooth draw and exhale. Berry taste, just a faint hint of lemon/citrus every so often. Body is relaxed and pain melted away. No real head e...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LocalRebels
Member since 2015
Amazing smell. Good taste with mellow vibe that does best on your day off and Netflix. Grab a drink because you will have a dry mouth.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for OnetrueOneil
Member since 2013
Really nice for pain relief or headaches....but doesn't put you flat out. Love the berry sweetness with a lemon aftertaste...very clean flavor. Top shelf prices but worth it, I think. Fast acting and effective.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bekahjane
Member since 2018
This strain is amazing for my morning nausea.
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for 420man69
Member since 2016
These buds were grate and very yummy
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of Star Berry Indica

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Star Berry Indica

Products with Star Berry Indica

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Drizella, Star Berry Indica, Big Sur Holy Bud, Dream Police, and Purple Cheese
