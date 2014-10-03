Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.
