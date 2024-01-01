Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Steamboat Willy

aka Haole High

Steamboat Willy, also called Haole High, is a hybrid weed strain originally bred by Gus Saunders in Louisiana, and years later reworked by the Guam-based Haole Farms from a complex genetic cross of (Romulan x Timewarp) x (Black Domina x Jack Herer). There are two primary phenotypes of Steamboat Willy; one expresses notes of spice, pine, and earth from green buds, while the other will produce purple buds and sweet lemon terps. Both guarantee potent effects and high trichome production. Steamboat Willy has intense cerebral effects that eventually creep into sedation. This strain is best suited to experienced growers with indoor setups, and can produce generous yields when fed and topped properly. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Steamboat Willy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

