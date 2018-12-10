Bred by Otis Gardens in Hood River, Oregon, Stinky Pete is a hybrid cross of Snow Tracks, OG Kush, and Vortex. Its color is often purple, with orange hairs wrapped over a thick layer of crystal trichomes. The aroma delivers notes of mint, citrus, cheese, and wet hay while the flavor is mellow and earthy. Expect a melty, sedating high perfect for relaxing nights in after a long day.
