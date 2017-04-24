ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Straight A's Haze
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Straight A's Haze
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 3 reviews

Straight A's Haze

aka Clean the Garage Haze

Straight A's Haze

Straight A's Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is a special phenotype for Haze aficionados. This unique incarnation of Paradise Seeds’ Delahaze is a clarity-driven strain with a complex, spicy terpene profile. The grower, Shaman Stinky Steve, noted hints of nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon, and incense as well a motivating body high that promotes activity. Straight A's is also known as “Clean the Garage Haze,” as Steve found himself doing chores, acing his classes, and losing weight “ever since this strain came into [his] life.”    

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Straight A's Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Straight A's Haze nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
DelaHaze
parent
Strain
Straight A's Haze
Strain child
Fred Flipn’ Stoned
child

Products with Straight A's Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Straight A's Haze nearby.

Most popular in