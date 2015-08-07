ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 104 reviews

DelaHaze

DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.

67 people reported 526 effects
Happy 71%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 62%
Focused 50%
Creative 47%
Depression 40%
Stress 34%
Fatigue 26%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Mango Haze
Lemon Skunk
Purple Tears
Straight A's Haze
Most popular in