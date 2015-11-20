ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 51 reviews

Strawberry Amnesia

Strawberry Amnesia

A powerful and uplifting flower from Dinafem Seeds, Strawberry Amnesia is a strain made in sativa heaven. Bred from Strawberry Cough and Amnesia, this strain delivers the familiar sweet strawberry and earthy flavors of its parents. Having the typical energizing and euphoric effects of a sativa, Strawberry Amnesia also induces the calming body high from its distant indica relatives. The dark green buds of Strawberry Amnesia are very dense and heavily coated in resin, so this potent sativa should be handled with caution. 

 

Effects

Relaxed 55%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 44%
Creative 32%
Stress 44%
Depression 41%
Anxiety 23%
Fatigue 20%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 26%
Dizzy 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

51

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Strawberry Amnesia Look: My buddy only had a 8th of this for me, alot of small nugs, classic sativa nugs, not really dense but clusters of white and amber trichs cover it. Green and yellow are the dominant colors with red hairs. Smell/Taste: The stuff i got wreeked of sour pungent strawberrys and h...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for 18MustaKrakish
Member since 2018
Helped me a great deal with back pain as well as suppressing some PTSD tweaks I have!
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lemondude13
Member since 2016
Strawberry Amnesia is easily one of the more flavorful and vibrant smelling varieties around. She is fairly stoney for a sativa, taking after the strawberry cough in many ways, but still lending a good dose of euphoria and elevated energy. The initial kick is very like a hazey tropical sativa, almos...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MrWeedVIP
Member since 2016
The Strawberry Amnesia is one of the best strain i have ever smoked. Not only does she perform amazingly in the garden. She taste like a piece of heaven when used for cooking, Very sweet sugary smell.. This Sativa dominant hybrid is suitable for a nighttime smoke.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ceddydrippy
Member since 2017
This strain is okay , some of the other reviews really got my hopes up. Definitely experienced an euphoric feeling and uplifted state of mind, creativity wasn’t to far off either. Overall high: 6/10
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Amnesia
Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Amnesia

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

