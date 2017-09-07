Strawberry Blondie by Los Angeles Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with soothing effects and full flavors. Created by crossing the famous Strawberry Banana with a dose of fruitiness, Banana OG, this fruit basket strain offers a sweet and flavorful terpene profile with relaxing effects. Strawberry Blondie imbues the consumer with an introspective mental buzz and a deep body high that slowly lulls consumers into a meditative and peaceful physical state.
