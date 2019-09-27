ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

6 reviews

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

Formerly known as Strawberry Cheesecake, this strain was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Strawberry Cake comes with a classic Cheese taste and aroma that is accompanied by a delicious sweetness. The high can be heavy and hard, making this strain a great option for those looking for something tasty and potent.

Reviews

6

Avatar for wItCHwAy
Member since 2018
this strain is fire! Perfect for: Relaxing Muscle/Pain Relief Insomnia and its smooth enough to keep you awake long enough to enjoy it! Definitely an amazing strain for concentrates(true) as well ; not to be used for work in my medical opinion. u -Doja aka Witch
ArousedCreativeFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Irishmoon333
Member since 2019
Yes! Finally a strain that is perfect for me! Hits you fast and lasts forever. My body was relaxed, my neuropathy pain subsided, I felt creative, and focused, yet thoughtful. Lol. This is my new fav!!!
Relaxed
Avatar for _Ruthless
Member since 2020
WOW! Definitely has to be one of my new favorites! Smooth doughy finish I felt energized, talkative while still having a great buzz My boyfriend felt very emotional, he got in state of mind of being thankful for life, thoughtful, loving and it was a very euphoric experience for him. Overall, we LOV...
EuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jjumpergod
Member since 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥 smooth n subtle with a nice kick.
Relaxed
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
Nice mellow strain. Watching a playoff football game with hubs. The flower smells great. The taste is meh. The vapor from this flower I got a couple piercings 2 days ago. This strain is taking my neuropathy and fibro pain away, but it is not touching my tongue piercing which is throbbing. It has bro...
