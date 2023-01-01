Strawberry Champagne
Strawberry Champagne is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and Champagne Kush. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and champagne flavor that has hints of earthiness. Strawberry Champagne is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Champagne effects include euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Champagne when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by ToronadoSD, Strawberry Champagne features flavors like sweet, strawberry and champagne. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Strawberry Champagne typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime or evening use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a happy mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Champagne, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
