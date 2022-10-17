Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Daiquiri effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Daiquiri potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Daiquiri is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Jack the Ripper. This strain tastes like sweet strawberries with hints of chocolate. After one toke, you will be surrounded by the delicious, gassy aroma of strawberries. This strain delivers effects that are happy and euphoric. Strawberry Daiquiri buds are very dense and have intense shades of green and bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
Strawberry Daiquiri sensations
Strain flavors
Strawberry Daiquiri helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
