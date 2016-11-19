ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.4 69 reviews

Strawberry Dream

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 69 reviews

Strawberry Dream

Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.   

Effects

Show all

56 people reported 496 effects
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 41%
Energetic 39%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 44%
Depression 37%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 19%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

69

Show all

Avatar for Cannalush
Member since 2013
Great Daytime strain. Smells mildly sweet and nutty with a hint of berry. Smoke is so smooth, no cough and a sweet aftertaste. Great medicating strain for depression and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Starwberry Cream makes me happy, horny & sleepy. Works great for pain/nausea/insomnia. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (a must). Head high heavy but that's what I needed. Body high just what I needed as well. Nuff said; highly recommend for nighttime/bedtime use!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 4hundred20warspersecond
Member since 2014
This strain makes me very uplifted and want to be around people more, actually talking to them, even online :P. You'll have slight to moderate dry mouth, but it gets really dry if you decide to party. The munchies and/or arousal don't set in until right before your plateau, and the arousal is never ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
I got a super purple batch of this strain.. which i'm assuming comes from the Blue Dream. Overall look i give a 10/10 - It's super light green with patches of purple throughout. Covered in trichs. Smell? Fruity. Kinda like strawberrys. (Pushing it) Taste? Exactly how it smells. Super smooth smoke an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
This is an amazing cross, very very calm high and it tastes just like Strawberry with a hint of Blue Dream. It seems to be best for Anxiety, Pain, Bi Polar, Insomnia. It is definitely a must try for all as it will easily climb to your top 3-5. Definitely recommend it to Noobies and Vets, enjoy this ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Strawberry Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Dream nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Products with Strawberry Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Dream nearby.

Most popular in