Strawberry Float
Strawberry Float is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Michigan Soda x Cookies & Cream IX3. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Float is a calm sedative with a euphoric buzz. Strawberry Float is perfect for either a lazy winter day, or a sip of sweetness in the middle of the hot summer. The balance of sweet and savory flavor is sure to induce ferocious appetites. Strawberry Float is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Float effects include feeling creative, euphoric, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Float when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Bred by Cult Classics Seeds, Strawberry Float features flavors like strawberry, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Strawberry Float typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Strawberry Float is a stunning strain that has purple and green buds covered in white trichomes. The aroma is floral and fruity, with a touch of skunkiness. Strawberry Float is a perfect strain for relaxing and enjoying the moment, as it delivers a balanced and blissful high that can be shared with someone special. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Float, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
