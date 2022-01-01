Buy Strawberry Glue weed near you
Strawberry Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Smoking Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy. Some say this strain makes them feel tingly. Strawberry Glue is a popular choice among medical marijuana patients suffering from chronic pain. Growers say this strain has large, dark green nugs that are covered in thick layers of trichomes.
