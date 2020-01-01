Advanced Seeds from Spain created the fruity Strawberry Gum by crossing Bubble Gum with a select Strawberry. This strain offers a delicious terpene profile of sweet berry flavors with a distinct tartness that sticks around long after smoking. The high may start as an uplifting adventure before softly bringing you into a deep state of relaxation. Strawberry Gum is a great option for anyone looking to get stoned while getting on with their day.
Strain spotlight
