ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Gum
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Gum

Hybrid

Write a review

Strawberry Gum

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Strawberry Gum

Advanced Seeds from Spain created the fruity Strawberry Gum by crossing Bubble Gum with a select Strawberry. This strain offers a delicious terpene profile of sweet berry flavors with a distinct tartness that sticks around long after smoking. The high may start as an uplifting adventure before softly bringing you into a deep state of relaxation. Strawberry Gum is a great option for anyone looking to get stoned while getting on with their day.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Strawberry Gum nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Gum nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Strawberry Gum

Products with Strawberry Gum

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Gum nearby.

Most popular in