Strawberry Skrilla is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of Red Pop x Jokerz #31. This plant best suits indoor and outdoor grow environments, but can produce high yields in about 9 weeks with moderate stretch. Strawberry Skrilla grows into uniquely wispy buds with dense nodal spacing and shades of pale green and burgundy, with purple accents and orange hairs. Consumers can expect relaxing, happy effects and a palate of strawberry candy and herbs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Skrilla, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.