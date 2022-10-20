Sugar Baby
Sugar Baby is a marijuana strain developed by the brand "CAKE-She hits different." Sugar Baby is a cross of Superglue x OG Kush. It's an indica-dominant hybrid that smells gassy, and earthy, and looks frosty. Sugar Baby has notes of fuel, skunk, spice, and pine. The Sugar Baby strain effects are functional and relaxing to ease stress while staying social or productive.
