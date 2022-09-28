Sugar Cane
Sugar Cane effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Cane potency is lower THC than average.
Sugar Cane is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and tingly. Sugar Cane has 13% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sugar Cane, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Sugar Cane weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sugar Cane sensations
Sugar Cane helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sugar Cane products near you
Similar to Sugar Cane near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—