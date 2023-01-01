stock photo similar to Sugar Rush
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pyxy Styx and Mai Tai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Rush is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, the average price of Sugar Rush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Rush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Rush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


