Sugar Shack is a moderate, indica-dominant hybrid. Great for nighttime or evening use, this strain provides users with a mild head and body-heavy sensation. Be careful, though, because too much Sugar Shack will put you right to sleep. If you’re looking to increase appetite, Sugar Shack is also a great strain to try. Like its name suggests, this strain features a slightly sweet taste and scent that verges on piney and herbal. A good strain for beginning cannabis users, Sugar Shack is mild yet gets the job done.
