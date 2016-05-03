ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 108 reviews

Sugar Shack

Sugar Shack

Sugar Shack is a moderate, indica-dominant hybrid. Great for nighttime or evening use, this strain provides users with a mild head and body-heavy sensation. Be careful, though, because too much Sugar Shack will put you right to sleep. If you’re looking to increase appetite, Sugar Shack is also a great strain to try. Like its name suggests, this strain features a slightly sweet taste and scent that verges on piney and herbal. A good strain for beginning cannabis users, Sugar Shack is mild yet gets the job done.

Effects

Relaxed 55%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 41%
Insomnia 34%
Stress 30%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 16%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

108

