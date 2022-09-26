Sun King OG
aka King OG
Sun King OG effects are mostly calming.
Sun King OG, also known as King OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Louis XIII and Dosido F2 #42. Smoking this strain provides feelings of relaxation and sedation. Sun King OG has a flavor profile that is sweet and earthy with hints of lime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to stress.
Buy Sun King OG weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sun King OG products near you
Sun King OG sensations
Sun King OG helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Sun King OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—