HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sundae Punch

aka Sunday Punch

Sundae Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Sundae Driver. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sundae Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, the average price of Sundae Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sundae Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



