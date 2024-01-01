Sundae Punch
aka Sunday Punch
Sundae Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Sundae Driver. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sundae Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, the average price of Sundae Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sundae Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sundae PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sundae Punch products near you
Similar to Sundae Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—