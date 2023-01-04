Sundae Sunset
Sundae Sunset effects are mostly calming.
Sundae Sunset is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sundae Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sundae Sunset sensations
Sundae Sunset helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
