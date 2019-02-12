ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

